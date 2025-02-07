CHP asking for public’s help in locating vehicle of interest in double fatal I-10 crash

As the investigation into a crash that killed two people continues, the California Highway Patrol put out a call to the public on Friday asking for help in locating a vehicle of interest.

The crash happened on Tuesday at around 1:00 p.m. on the westbound side of Interstate 10, west of Washington Street. Two people were pronounced dead.

The CHP Indio Area office is currently looking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident or have video recordings of the accident. Additionally, CHP is currently looking for the driver of a black Chevrolet, Trailblazer, with black wheels and silver trim, who may have witnessed the crash

If you have any information, please contact CHP Officer G. Villalobos at (760) 772-5300.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash involved at least three vehicles, including two big rigs.

CHP said a white Toyota was traveling westbound I-10, west of Washington Street, in the #2 lane at approximately 70 mph. For unknown reasons the driver of the white Toyota abruptly turned the vehicle to the right and collided with a (blue) semi-truck and trailer traveling in the #3 lane. The impact caused the driver of the white Toyota to collide with a (red) disabled semi-truck and its trailer, which was broken down on the right shoulder.

There was a white tire repair truck which parked directly in front of the red disabled semi-truck and trailer.

The blue semi-truck and trailer continued and collided with the white truck and driver of the white truck, who was a pedestrian at the time of the crash and actively working on the red disabled semi-truck and trailer.

The maintenance repair driver and the driver inside of the white Toyota were pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified as Fabian Zamora, 31, of Indio, and Carolina Navarrete De Leal, 49, of Coachella.