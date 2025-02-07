‘Forever Marilyn’ in downtown Palm Springs lit up red to raise awareness of heart disease

The "Forever Marilyn" sculpture in downtown Palm Springs was one of many iconic landmarks and buildings throughout the country lit up red on Friday to raise awareness of heart disease.

Friday was National Wear Red Day. Many wore red to bring attention to cardiovascular disease, the No. 1 killer of women.

Other landmarks "going red" included the Empire State Building, Graceland, and Niagara Falls.

Organizers said heart disease, stroke and other cardiovascular diseases (CVD) are the leading cause of death in women, claiming more lives than all cancers combined. Nearly 45% of women over age 20 are living with some form of CVD. Women experience unique life stages that increase their risk of developing CVD over their lifetime. Cardiovascular disease is also the leading cause of death for men and congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect in the U.S.

The good news is that most cardiovascular diseases can be prevented with awareness, education and positive lifestyle changes.

Every year, on the first Friday of February, the American Heart Association, which is celebrating its 101st birthday this year, encourages the public to wear red to raise awareness and inspire them to live healthy and well to fight America’s leading killer.

For more information, go to WearRedDay.org