Freeway traffic at crawl after wrongway driver wreck in Whitewater

One person was killed in a high-speed wrong-way freeway collision on Interstate 10 early Friday morning in Whitewater.

The California Highway Patrol says traffic was backed up in the eastbound freeway lanes after the collision involving several vehicles that sent two people to a local hospital.

The collisions happened at 2:31 a.m. near the Whitewater Rest Stop in the eastbound number 1 lane.

Traffic was being detoured off the eastbound freeway lanes to State Highway 111 into Palm Springs.

The freeway's westbound lanes were open, but drivers could expect some slowdowns.

There was no immediate word on when the freeway's eastbound lanes would reopen or the names of those involved.

We have calls in and will bring you the latest updates as we get new information.