‘National Wear Red Day’ raises awareness of heart disease and stroke in women

On Friday, people wore red in support of the American Heart Association's "National Wear Red Day" to help raise awareness to end heart disease and stroke in women.

Experts maintain there are several ways to keep your heart healthy: Stay active and manage your weight, plus, for those who smoke, quit, and stay away from second hand smoke.

CAO of the Eisenhower Health Cardiovascular Institute says patients should keep their doctor appointments to make sure they stay in good health.

And in local support of National Wear Red Day, the Forever Marilyn statue in Palm Springs was lit up in red Friday evening. The lighting event was held at sunset, leaving Marilyn in a beautiful red glow.