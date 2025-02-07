Trump signs order seeking to ban transgender athletes from women’s sports

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order on Wednesday that seeks to ban transgender athletes from participating in women's sports.

The order calls on the government to "rescind all funds from educational programs that deprive women and girls of fair athletic opportunities," and also to "prioritize Title IX enforcement actions" against schools that allow transgender women and girls to compete in women's sports.

Organizations like the NCAA are following suit. In a public statement:

"We strongly believe that clear, consistent, and uniform eligibility standards would best serve today's student-athletes instead of a patchwork of conflicting state laws and court decisions. To that end, President Trump's order provides a clear, national standard." Charlie Baker, NCAA President

Opponents of the ban say that disinformation is exaggerating the scope of the issue of transgender athletes in girls' sports, that trans athletes make up a tiny minority of all athletes, and that there is a wide variation in athletic ability across both boys and girls.

Trump has already signed three others that directly target transgender people. On Inauguration Day, he signed an order proclaiming that the government will recognize only two sexes, male and female. He also signed orders barring transgender people from serving openly in the military and restricting access to gender-affirming care for trans people younger than 19 nationwide.

