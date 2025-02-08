Skip to Content
Cultural excellence honored at Indio Black History Month celebration

today at 9:19 PM
Published 8:59 PM

The City of Indio's Black History Month celebration welcomed Coachella Valley residents for an afternoon of cultural celebration, entertainment and fun Saturday.

The Indio Black History Committee and others partnered with the city for the free event in downtown Indio.

Games, food, vendors, guest speakers and panel discussions accompanied the event, which is one of many honoring Black History Month in the Coachella Valley.

For more events hosted by the Indio Black History Committee, visit: https://kesq.com/news/cv-questions-answered/2025/01/27/palm-springs-black-history-committee-invites-community-to-events-throughout-february/

Athena Jreij

