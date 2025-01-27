Palm Springs Black History Committee invites community to events throughout February

February is Black History Month and the entire Coachella Valley is invited to take part in a host of free, fun, and educational events organized by the Palm Springs Black History Committee.

There will be a kick-off event Saturday at the Palm Springs Hilton.

Other events held throughout the month include a men's basketball tournament, a history caravan, and a parade.

Organizers said this year is especially meaningful in light of Palm Springs' recent financial settlement with the mostly-minority group called "Survivors of Section 14."

"With Section 14, and the awarding of that with the city of Palm Springs it's showing that the city of Palm Springs is like no place else. We want to move forward, and there's not a lot of cities that have moved forward," Jarvis Crawford, president of the Palm Springs Black History Committee

There will be free events every Thursday in February at the Palm Springs Art Museum.