‘Here to stay’: Palm Springs LGBTQ+ community rallies for rights

Protesters in downtown Palm Springs took over the Arenas District Friday night in support of LGBTQ+ rights and protections.

“We’re not going back," is the clear message echoed by protesters, back to a time where some say the LGBTQ+ community had less rights and protections.

“We are here to stay. Palm springs is our city and our safe space,” Neil, the protest organizer, said.

The rally was organized in response to President Trump’s recent executive orders targeting the transgender community,

Since taking office again, the President has barred transgender female athletes from competing in women’s sports and transgender people from serving or enlisting in the military.

Protesters say these actions have put their rights under attack and are standing in solidarity with those impacted.

"I just believe that everyone deserves equal rights. More rights for everyone does not mean less rights for others."

They aren’t just making calls at the national level, they’re also calling on local representatives like Congressman Ken Calvert.

“We need to send a strong message to Congressman Ken Calvert. We are here. We are here to stay and he is our congressman and he needs to fight for our rights."

This is just one of the multiple protests News Channel 3 has covered this week.

Days ago, protesters stood outside the office of Ken Calvert voicing their opposition to his support of President Trump.

Other marches in Cathedral City and Coachella also rallied against the President’s immigration crackdown.