Cathedral City, Agua Caliente Casinos announce 9th Annual LGBT+ Days on March 7-9

Cathedral City, Calif. (KESQ) - As California's first Pride event of the year, the 9th Annual Cathedral City LGBT+ Days presented by Agua Caliente Casinos brings together numerous LGBTQ+ celebrities, artists, performers, media, community leaders, Coachella Valley residents, and visitors for an unforgettable weekend of live entertainment, community engagement, and fun activities from March 7-9, 2025.

The festivities kick off on Friday, March 7 with the official Pride flag-raising ceremony by the Mayor and City Council at City Hall. Beginning at 5:00 PM. At 7:00 PM, the community is invited to a free screening of the comedy classic "Some Like It Hot" under the stars at the Cathedral City Community Amphitheater, where attendees are encouraged to bring your own blankets and bottles for a cozy evening. Simultaneously at the Mary Pickford Theatre, celebrated “female delusionist” Miss Conception presents "Sashay through the Desert – Celebrating 25 Years of Broadway and the Big Screen." The evening culminates in a spectacular LGBT+ Days Pride Drone Show sponsored by The Roost Foundation / The Roost and produced by Grizzly Entertainment lighting up the Downtown Cathedral City sky at 9:00 PM. The Roost Lounge will also feature various programming throughout the weekend – visit www.theroostcc.com for complete details.

Saturday's festivities kick off with a special Dinner with Patsi Drag Brunch at Luchador Brewing from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, featuring Bingo with Ethylina Canne. The afternoon heats up with a Pride Pool Party at CCBC Resort from noon to 4:00 PM, featuring the dynamic beats of DJ Billy. The evening brings another chance to catch Miss Conception's acclaimed show at the Mary Pickford Theatre, celebrating a quarter century of entertainment excellence.

The weekend reaches its crescendo on Sunday, March 9th, with a full day of events beginning with a VIP Breakfast for judges, hosts, and VIP cabana guests at 9:00 AM. The main stage comes alive with "Radio Ready" at 9:30 AM, followed by energetic DJ sets and performances by the Desert Flaggers.

After the National Anthem performed by Cathedral City High School graduate Mariah Hernandez at 11:00 AM, the signature Parade of Beds and Bed Race takes center stage, where thousands of enthusiastic spectators gather to cheer on teams running festively decorated beds down Avenue Lalo Guerrero, competing for prizes and local infamy. New to this year's festivities is the Cat City Drag Race at noon, followed by the Winners Circle and Awards presentation. The celebration continues with an electric Tea Dance featuring international house music sensations DJ Aron and Beth Sack from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, before moving to the Official After Party at Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City.

To close out the eventful weekend, Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City will host “Tequila &Trivia by Deven & Ned” at the Agave Caliente Tequila Bar. Keep the party going on Sunday, March 9, from 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM, and enjoy delicious and pride-themed cocktails as you play for the chance to win exciting prizes!

"Cathedral City is thrilled to expand our annual celebration with the addition of the '+' to our LGBT+ Days, reflecting our commitment to inclusivity and representing our entire diverse community," said Ryan Hunt, Communications & Events Manager for the City of Cathedral City. "This year's event brings an exciting mix of traditional favorites and new additions, showcasing our city's dedication to creating a welcoming environment for all."

"Agua Caliente Casinos is honored to return as the presenting sponsor of Cathedral City LGBT+ Days, supporting this vibrant celebration of diversity and inclusion," shared Todd Berendji, Sr. Vice President and General Manager of Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City. "This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to creating memorable experiences and fostering community connections throughout the Coachella Valley."

Additional activities and information will be posted on official social media channel (@CathedralCityLGBTDays) and the official website. The event welcomes community participation and is currently accepting applications for the Bed Race and Parade, sponsors, vendors, volunteers and performing talent.