“Parkinson’s Today: An Educational Symposium” draws crowd of 300 in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ)- Parkinson’s patients and their caregivers attended the first “Parkinson’s Today: An Educational Symposium” in Palm Desert on Saturday.

PRO or Parkinson’s Resource Organization teamed up with The Michael J. Fox Foundation for the symposium that included three panels that covered treatment, research and policy, and caregiving.

Ethan Henderson, Senior Associate Director of Advancement, with The Michael J. Fox Foundation says, “It's the fastest growing neurological disease and the resources are not plentiful. So, knowing how to collaborate with other people is going to be really helpful on their Parkinson's journey."

Eileen Lynch, Executive Director of PRO, says, “Parkinson's is a unique problem for the Coachella Valley. We have eight to ten-thousand people living with Parkinson's and that doesn't include the family members and caregivers who are affected as well."

News Channel 3’s John White is a Co-Chair of PRO.

The event was attended by about 300 people at UC Riverside, Palm Desert.

News Channel 3 was a sponsor of the event.

The Auen Foundation was the Presenting Sponsor.

If you or someone you know has Parkinson’s Disease, you can get more information here: parkinsonsresource.org