SpaceX launch visible throughout the Coachella Valley

A SpaceX launch was visible throughout the Coachella Valley Monday evening.

Space X's Falcon 9 launched 23 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The rocket launched at 6:09 p.m. PT.

According to Space X, this is the 23rd flight for the first stage booster supporting the mission, which previously launched NROL-153, NROL-87, NROL-85, SARah-1, SWOT, Transporter-8, Transporter-9, NROL-146, Bandwagon-2, and 13 Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

