Bat-eared fox escapes from holding facility at the Living Desert

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - The search is on for a female bat-eared fox that escaped from a holding facility at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens Monday evening.

Zoo officials said the fox was last seen around 9:30 p.m.

"Per protocol, team members of The Living Desert have been actively searching for the small fox and alerting guests to be on the lookout for the animal," zoo officials said.

The fox has been spotted several times throughout the night.

Bat-eared foxes are small, about 10 pounds, and are not harmful to humans. Their diet consists of insects, and they can be distinguished by their large ears, gray fur around the belly and darker fur on their feet, ears, and tip of the tail.

The Living Desert animal care team believes the animal to be on grounds, likely in one of the gardens, munching on small insects.

If anyone spots the bat-eared fox, The Living Desert asks that you do not approach but immediately call 760-346-5694, press 0 to speak with a Zoo representative, and share the exact location while keeping an eye on the animal.

