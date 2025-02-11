Big rig overturns on Bob Hope off-ramp

A big rig overturned on the Bob Hope off-ramp Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported at around 10:30 a.m. on the westbound side of Interstate 10.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the big rig was hauling two trailers but only the cab and the first trailer over turned.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. CHP confirmed the driver sustained minor injuries and they were no taken to the hospital.

The California Highway Patrol confirmed that there are no lane closures.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.