High winds disrupt local travel, residents take precautions

Strong winds sweeping through the area are forcing road closures and making travel difficult for residents, with low visibility creating dangerous conditions.

Drivers told News Channel 3's Shay Lawson that their visibility is dropping due to blowing dust and debris, making safety measures crucial.

Many drivers said they're reducing speed, turning on hazard lights and avoiding unnecessary travel.

Cyclists, who face even greater risks in these conditions, are also taking extra precautions.

