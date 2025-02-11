First Alert Weather Alert: Tracking impacts from gusty winds ahead of widespread rain later this week

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued today as we track gusty winds across the Coachella Valley. These winds have led to persistent air quality and visibility concerns throughout the day. Both Gene Autry and Indian Canyon have been closed in/out of Palm Springs. An Air Quality Alert has been issued as well and is set to last through 5 AM Wednesday.

Wednesday won't bring any significant impacts to the Coachella Valley. However, areas west of the valley will begin to feel the impacts of an atmospheric river. We can't rule out some slight showers throughout the day, but the focus is west of us. We will certainly notice the cool temperatures and plenty of cloud cover.

Thursday, another First Alert Weather Alert will take effect as we begin to feel more of the impacts of the atmospheric river here on the desert floor. We can expect widespread showers across the region and here at home throughout the day and extending into Friday morning. This system is not particularly cold so the snow level will be isolated to the highest elevations (above 7,000').

As mentioned before, a First Alert Weather Alert will be in place for Thursday and Friday as an atmospheric river moves through Southern California. Temperatures will be below average thanks to the rain and cloud cover over the next few days. We should see conditions improve as early as Friday evening with clear and dry weather returning for the weekend.