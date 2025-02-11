Missing Cabazon man found

Update 2/11/25 - 3:50 p.m.

The man was found, CHP announced.

CABAZON, Calif. (KESQ) - A 67-year-old man who went missing after leaving his Cabazon home was the subject of a regional search today.

Michael Eugene Hicks was last seen around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of his family's residence near Heather Avenue and Olive Street, just south of Interstate 10, according to the California Highway Patrol.

SILVER ALERT - Riverside, San Bernardino Counties

Last seen: Olive Street and Heather Avenue, Cabazon@RSO



IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/14wgK80pVE — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) February 11, 2025

The agency issued a "Silver Alert" after receiving the missing person notification from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Silver Alerts focus on finding missing seniors, who are often suffering from health complications or otherwise considered at-risk, throughout the state.

Authorities were uncertain where Hicks may have gone. He left no word with loved ones before walking away from the location.

The missing man is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 140 pounds, with close- cropped receding gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie jacket, blue jeans, a black hat and white shoes, according to the CHP.

Anyone with information was asked to immediately contact their local law enforcement agency, or dial 911.