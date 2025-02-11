Mother seeks answers – six years after daughter’s disappearance

A mother, whose daughter was last seen six years ago, continues to push for answers from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.

Rebecca Modrall was last seen on February 5, 2019.

According to Sarah Modrall, her daughter, Rebecca, was set to meet her long-time boyfriend at his home in La Quinta.

Her vehicle and cell phone were discovered in the area, but her body was never found.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office declared the case a homicide investigation.

Sarah Modrall told News Channel 3, she spoke to the lead investigator earlier in the week, who said the case was still open.

