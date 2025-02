PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway was closed as a cautionary measure Tuesday afternoon due to high winds, officials said.

There is no word on when the tram could reopen.

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued today as we track gusty winds across the Coachella Valley.

