52-year-old dies two weeks after hit-and-run crash in Cathedral City, police seek witnesses

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - A 52-year-old man died in the hospital from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run crash nearly two weeks ago in Cathedral City.

Ruben Mijarez of Cathedral City was pronounced dead Monday at Loma Linda University Medical Center.

Police said Mijarez was struck by a vehicle on Friday, January 31, at around 7:50 p.m. on Ramon Road, west of Landau Blvd.

Mijarez was found conscious in the eastbound lanes of Ramon Road on the bridge when officers first arrived on scene, according to the Cathedral City Police Department. Mijarez indicated he was struck by a vehicle while crossing Ramon Road.

Several bystanders stopped, however no witnesses were located and the suspect vehicle fled the scene, police said.

Mijarez was initially transported to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs but was later transferred to LLUMC due to his injuries.

The Cathedral City Police Department's Traffic Bureau is asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact Traffic Officer J. Bird at 760-770-0332 or email at JBird@cathedralcity.gov.

If you have information related to this incident or believe you may have information, contact the Cathedral City Police Department at (760) 770-0300; or via the Cathedral City Police Department website at: cathedralcitypolice.com; or email tips@cathedralcity.gov.

You can also report information anonymously through Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers, by calling (760) 341-STOP; or through the WeTip hotline at: 1-(800)-78-CRIME or WWW.WETIP.com.

