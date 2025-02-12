Palm Springs Police Department addresses political display

The Palm Springs Police Department is responding to concerns after a patrol car was seen showing political items while on duty.

The photo circulating online shows a Palm Springs Police Department patrol car with a "Make America Great Again" hat and a Trump wig on display in the interior of the vehicle. Some people commenting on the online photo are calling it political intimidation.

Police Chief Andy Mills quickly addressed the incident, stating that the department does not allow political statements while on duty.

Lieutenant Mike Villegas added, "Once we learned about who the officer was, the officer was addressed about this issue, and it's been handled appropriately."

Palm Springs Mayor Ron deHarte also weighed in on the photo, saying he appreciates Chief Mills' prompt response to the matter.