Hidden surveillance camera discovered in Palm Springs neighborhood

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A hidden surveillance was found in a Palm Springs neighborhood sparking a call from police for residents to be vigilant and inspect their properties.

Police said the camera was disguised as plants and grass in a local yard in the Las Palmas neighborhood. It's the only known incident of this nature in the city to date.

"While the motive behind this incident remains unknown, hidden cameras are increasingly being used by criminals to surveil homes and establish patterns of resident activity, making it easier to plan burglaries or other crimes," reads a news release by the Palm Springs Police Department.

The Palm Springs Police Department advises homeowners to:

• Thoroughly inspect your yard: Pay close attention to landscaping, potted plants, and any unusual or out-of-place objects.

• Look for telltale signs: Hidden cameras can be small and well-concealed, but often have a lens that may reflect light. Check for any wires or unusual attachments.

• Do not touch any suspicious devices: If you find a potential hidden camera, do not attempt to move or tamper with it. This could compromise any potential evidence.

• Report suspicious devices immediately: Contact the Palm Springs Police Department at 760-327-1441 to report the discovery. Provide the location and a description of the device if possible.

"The safety and security of our community is our top priority," said William Hutchinson, Lieutenant of Investigations with the Palm Springs Police Department. "We encourage all residents to take these precautions and work with us to keep our neighborhoods safe. While this is the only reported incident so far, we want to ensure residents are aware and taking precautions."