Riverside County Fair & Date Festival prices, what attendees are saying
The Riverside County Fair & Date Festival returned Thursday, welcoming visitors despite intermittent rain showers.
Ticket prices for the 2025 fair are set at $18 for general admission, $12 for children and $15 for seniors.
Attendees can enjoy unlimited rides on Thursdays for $32.
There are several vendors to choose from, including Country Fair Cinnamon Rolls.
"They start at $8," Dane Baldwin, owner said. "They range from $8 to $13, depending on the toppings and the goodies you have on.
Maira Miranda and Aaron Simpson enjoyed some cinnamon rolls to celebrate their 6 month anniversary.
"Compared to recent years it's gone up a lot more," Miranda said. "Instead of getting 6, we just got 1 each."
She said a little rain wasn't going to stop her from attending the fair.
"We've made a lot of memories here," Miranda said. "We hope to keep coming back and just keep building those memories."
Stay with News Channel 3 to hear more from festival goers.