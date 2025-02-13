Villagefest cancelled due to rain showers; KESQ Meteorologists predict heavier rain later today

Light rain has been reported in the valley. No real issues to report so far, but forecasters are predicting the rain to pick up in the late evening hours.

The Date Festival and Modernism week events have not been impacted directly by the rain, and organizers say the events are going on as planned.

The Palm Springs Villagefest Facebook group posted just after noon that they have cancelled tonight's Villagefest due to expected weather conditions.

https://kesq.com/weather/local-forecast/2025/02/13/first-alert-weather-alert-for-rain-and-mountain-snow/

As of 1:00 p.m. Thursday, all roads are open. Emergency officials are warning drivers of slick road conditions and urging caution if you head out into the rain.

Keep it here on News Channel 3 for any other impacts from the current storm.