Skip to Content
News

Villagefest cancelled due to rain showers; KESQ Meteorologists predict heavier rain later today

Viewer Photo: Jim Curtis
By
Updated
today at 1:27 PM
Published 1:14 PM

Light rain has been reported in the valley. No real issues to report so far, but forecasters are predicting the rain to pick up in the late evening hours.

The Date Festival and Modernism week events have not been impacted directly by the rain, and organizers say the events are going on as planned.

The Palm Springs Villagefest Facebook group posted just after noon that they have cancelled tonight's Villagefest due to expected weather conditions.

https://kesq.com/weather/local-forecast/2025/02/13/first-alert-weather-alert-for-rain-and-mountain-snow/

As of 1:00 p.m. Thursday, all roads are open. Emergency officials are warning drivers of slick road conditions and urging caution if you head out into the rain.

Keep it here on News Channel 3 for any other impacts from the current storm.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Rich Tarpening

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content