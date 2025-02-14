Senior sweethearts weigh in on romance

Blame it on high divorce rates or changing societal norms— but fewer people are looking for love. According to a Pew research, society has seemed to fall out of love with romance.

"Half of singles say they are not currently looking for a relationship or dates, while a growing share of Americans are not getting married,"

And even if people do want to find love, about 40–50% of first marriages end in divorce,

Still, there’s something to be said about true romance.

News Channel 3's Allie Anthony talks with two local couples who've weathered it all, sharing their secrets to a successful relationship.