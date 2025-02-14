Skip to Content
News

Senior sweethearts weigh in on romance

By ,
Updated
today at 6:55 PM
Published 2:32 PM

Blame it on high divorce rates or changing societal norms— but fewer people are looking for love. According to a Pew research, society has seemed to fall out of love with romance.

"Half of singles say they are not currently looking for a relationship or dates, while a growing share of Americans are not getting married,"

And even if people do want to find love, about 40–50% of first marriages end in divorce,

Still, there’s something to be said about true romance. 

News Channel 3's Allie Anthony talks with two local couples who've weathered it all, sharing their secrets to a successful relationship.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Allie Anthony

KESQ News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content