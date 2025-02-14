Skip to Content
News

Storm Damage: Biggest storm of the season brings flooding to the Coachella Valley

By
New
Published 9:52 AM

As the biggest storm of the season makes its way out of the Coachella Valley, we're checking out the mess and damage left behind, including flooding and road closures.

One resident who lives at the Palm Springs View Estates tells News Channel 3 many properties there, including his, were flooded. He says this happens whenever it rains.

He also says the owner of the property will not do anything to fix the problem.

What are cleanup efforts looking like here and across the Valley?

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content