Community gathers for annual Indio President’s Day Parade

People gathered Monday morning in Indio for the annual Presidents' Day parade.

Cheerleaders — marching bands — police -- and firefighters along with a number of community groups all marched through the downtown area.

The holiday honors our nation's presidents.

Today's holiday initially celebrated our first president George Washington's birthday but was changed in 1970 to give federal employees a three-day weekend-- and include all presidents.

News Channel 3 spoke to some groups about what patriotism means to them.

"Patriotism and doing things that are good for the nation that it shows that America can keep on going," said Peter Vasquez of the Coachella Valley Airborne Association

"Just wanna represent In the best way possible and make it known that being an American doesn’t mean like that it just means being yourself and being treated yourself and doing everything possible," said Christina Baez of West Valley High School.