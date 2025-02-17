Suspect in custody after stolen vehicle pursuit, standoff in Indio

A suspect is in custody after a high-speed pursuit ended in a brief standoff Monday afternoon.

The incident started at Noon when deputies saw a vehicle reported stolen in the area of 66th Avenue and Tyler Street in Thermal, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies followed the vehicle and a pursuit was later initiated.

The pursuit ended in the area of Requa Avenue and Rubidoux Street in Indio. The vehicle is currently stopped and deputies negotiated with the driver to step out, authorities confirmed.

The driver surrendered at around 2:15 p.m.

Viewers reported seeing the pursuit go throughout Indio Boulevard and a helicopter circling the area.

