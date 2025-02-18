Man suspected of throwing rocks at cars fatally shot by CHP officers near San Jacinto

SAN JACINTO, Calif. (KESQ) - A man confronted by California Highway Patrol officers for allegedly throwing rocks at passing vehicles just north of San Jacinto was fatally shot when he threw rocks at them, authorities said today.

The shooting occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Monday on Gilman Springs Road, just east of Highway 79, according to the CHP.

Officer Jonathan Torres said the suspect, whose identity wasn't immediately released, prompted calls to 911 when he allegedly hurled rocks at several motorists.

"Officers arrived on scene and attempted to contact the male, who then began to throw rocks toward the officers,'' Torres said. "Officers utilized verbal commands and non-deadly force options in an attempt to subdue the subject. He continued to advance toward the officers, at which point an officer-involved shooting occurred."

Torres did not disclose how many times the man was shot.

Riverside County Fire Department paramedics were summoned and initiated CPR, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Possible reasons for his alleged behavior were not provided, and the officers involved were not identified. The matter was turned over to the county Force Investigations Detail, composed of sheriff's detectives and prosecutors, to independently assess whether the shooting was justified.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact the CHP's San Gorgonio office at 951-846-5300.