Cal Fire captain’s deadly stabbing shocks colleagues

CAL FIRE
By
Published 6:57 PM

The firefighting community is mourning the loss of Cal Fire Captain Rebecca "Becky" Marodi.

New details are emerging about the violent past of the suspect, Yolanda Marodi, also known as Yolanda Olenjniczak, 53.

A spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office confirmed Olenjniczak was previously charged with an October 2000 murder in San Bernardino County. 

News Channel 3's Shay Lawson is speaking with Marodi’s colleagues about her legacy at 10 and 11 p.m.

Shay Lawson

