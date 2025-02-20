Cal Fire captain’s deadly stabbing shocks colleagues

The firefighting community is mourning the loss of Cal Fire Captain Rebecca "Becky" Marodi.

New details are emerging about the violent past of the suspect, Yolanda Marodi, also known as Yolanda Olenjniczak, 53.

A spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office confirmed Olenjniczak was previously charged with an October 2000 murder in San Bernardino County.

