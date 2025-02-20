Police search for woman suspected in deadly stabbing of Cal Fire captain

RAMONA, Calif. (KESQ) -- Police identified a woman suspected in the deadly stabbing of a CAL FIRE captain earlier this week in San Diego County.

Yolanda Marodi, also known as Yolanda Olenjniczak, 53, is wanted in connection with the death of Rebecca "Becky" Marodi, 49, the San Diego County Sheriff's Office announced. Marodi served more than 30 years with Cal Fire, mainly in Riverside County with assignments in Indian Wells and Rancho Mirage.

Olenjniczak had been married to the victim for about two years, according to family members. She is described as a 5-foot-2 woman with brown hair, weighing about 166 pounds.

Marodi was found dead with stab wounds at her home in Ramona Monday night. Detectives are investigating the death as a potential domestic violence incident, however, the motivation and circumstances remain under investigation.

A spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office confirmed Olejniczak was previously charged with an October 2000 murder in San Bernardino County.

The criminal complaint in that case states the victim was James Joseph Olejniczak and that the killing was committed with a knife. The relationship between the defendant and victim was not disclosed in the document.

Olejniczak later pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

CDCR spokesperson Emily Humpal said she was sentenced to 13 years and eight months in prison for the manslaughter, plus possession of drugs or alcohol in jail as a second striker. Olejniczak, who had more than 1,300 days credit for custodial time served prior to sentencing, was imprisoned from February of 2004 until November of 2013.

