“Congress works for us” – Protest in Palm Desert over Elon Musk

Published 10:30 AM

Members of "Move On," a progressive public policy advocacy group and political action committee, are set to gather in Palm Desert on Thursday at 11:30 AM, to protest what they call a "power grab" by Elon Musk.

The timing of this demonstration comes as members of Congress are heading back to their districts for recess.

Organizers say this protest is a message to Congressman Ken Calvert.

