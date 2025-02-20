“Congress works for us” – Protest in Palm Desert over Elon Musk
Members of "Move On," a progressive public policy advocacy group and political action committee, are set to gather in Palm Desert on Thursday at 11:30 AM, to protest what they call a "power grab" by Elon Musk.
The timing of this demonstration comes as members of Congress are heading back to their districts for recess.
Organizers say this protest is a message to Congressman Ken Calvert.
