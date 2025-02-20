Skip to Content
Crash causes SIG Alert, massive traffic on I-10 in Banning

Eddie Nerey KESQ
By
Published 10:11 AM

A crash involving a semi-truck caused a massive traffic jam on Interstate 10 in Banning Thursday morning.

The crash was first reported at around 4:20 a.m. on the eastbound side of I-10, west of Sunset Boulevard.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a semi-truck rolled on its side. The crash caused minor injuries.

All lanes on the eastbound side were closed for several hours. By 9:15 a.m., three lanes were back open, traffic remained backed up pass the I-10/Highway 60 split.

Jesus Reyes

