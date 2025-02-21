Repaving project on Gene Autry continues to cause heavy traffic congestion in Palm Springs

A repaving project in the city of Palm Springs continues to cause major headaches for commuters.

Cal Trans crews have been working on a repaving project on Gene Autry Trail between Vista Chino and Ramon Road.

The work began earlier this week, with commuters complaining to News Channel 3 that the work was causing a bottleneck with many people we spoke with saying they were caught off guard and were missing appointments.

Crews have finished the Northbound repaving, and have now moved to the Southbound lanes. But with the construction project falling on one of the busiest times of year for tourists, motorists are still voicing their anger and disappointment in the construction process.

Friday afternoon, the Palm Springs Police Department issued a notice advising drivers to avoid the area or find alternative routes.

Crews have been pulling up before the evening commute, but a warning tonight that crews will be back next week to finish the project.

We've also received some reports that if you are also traveling on Highway 111 near Gene Autry Trail, there is another road project that is also causing some delays.