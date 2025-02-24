Hiker Safety: What officials say hikers should know
As temperatures begin to warm and more people are visiting the Coachella Valley, officials are urging hikers to be safe.
It's recommended hikers:
- Plan: Tell someone where you're going and when you'll return.
- Bring the right gear: Pack a first aid kit, water, snacks, and a flashlight. You should also bring a hat, sunglasses, and sunscreen for sun protection. For cold weather, bring a waterproof jacket, down jacket, fleece, and thermals. For winter, bring snowshoes and traction devices.
- Wear the right clothes: Wear lightweight, light-colored, moisture-wicking clothing. Layered clothing is recommended, even in the summer. Avoid cotton, which holds moisture.
- Wear the right shoes: Wear sturdy, comfortable, waterproof hiking boots.
- Stay on the trail: Be aware of your surroundings and don't walk off-trail.
- Hike with a friend: Hike with at least one other person, and place slower hikers in front.
