Hiker Safety: What officials say hikers should know

As temperatures begin to warm and more people are visiting the Coachella Valley, officials are urging hikers to be safe.

It's recommended hikers:

Plan : Tell someone where you're going and when you'll return.

: Tell someone where you're going and when you'll return. Bring the right gear : Pack a first aid kit, water, snacks, and a flashlight. You should also bring a hat, sunglasses, and sunscreen for sun protection. For cold weather, bring a waterproof jacket, down jacket, fleece, and thermals. For winter, bring snowshoes and traction devices.

: Pack a first aid kit, water, snacks, and a flashlight. You should also bring a hat, sunglasses, and sunscreen for sun protection. For cold weather, bring a waterproof jacket, down jacket, fleece, and thermals. For winter, bring snowshoes and traction devices. Wear the right clothes : Wear lightweight, light-colored, moisture-wicking clothing. Layered clothing is recommended, even in the summer. Avoid cotton, which holds moisture.

: Wear lightweight, light-colored, moisture-wicking clothing. Layered clothing is recommended, even in the summer. Avoid cotton, which holds moisture. Wear the right shoes : Wear sturdy, comfortable, waterproof hiking boots.

: Wear sturdy, comfortable, waterproof hiking boots. Stay on the trail : Be aware of your surroundings and don't walk off-trail.

: Be aware of your surroundings and don't walk off-trail. Hike with a friend: Hike with at least one other person, and place slower hikers in front.

