Hiker Safety: What officials say hikers should know

Published 11:37 AM

As temperatures begin to warm and more people are visiting the Coachella Valley, officials are urging hikers to be safe.

It's recommended hikers:

  • Plan: Tell someone where you're going and when you'll return. 
  • Bring the right gear: Pack a first aid kit, water, snacks, and a flashlight. You should also bring a hat, sunglasses, and sunscreen for sun protection. For cold weather, bring a waterproof jacket, down jacket, fleece, and thermals. For winter, bring snowshoes and traction devices. 
  • Wear the right clothes: Wear lightweight, light-colored, moisture-wicking clothing. Layered clothing is recommended, even in the summer. Avoid cotton, which holds moisture. 
  • Wear the right shoes: Wear sturdy, comfortable, waterproof hiking boots. 
  • Stay on the trail: Be aware of your surroundings and don't walk off-trail.
  • Hike with a friend: Hike with at least one other person, and place slower hikers in front. 

Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024.

