Local public official speaks out after husband detained by FBI in Coachella

A viewer sent News Channel 3 a video circulating on social media of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents arresting a man in the Walmart parking lot located near Jackson Street and 48th Avenue in Coachella.

The footage, recorded by a Coachella Valley public official, shows the agents surrounding and detaining the man.

The individual who took the video, who wishes to remain anonymous, confirmed to News Channel 3's Shay Lawson that they are married to the man in the video.

The person who recorded the video said it was an "ICE operation being aided by the FBI."

News Channel 3 reached out to the FBI for details about the arrest.

A FBI spokesperson referred inquiries to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

ICE has not yet responded to requests for information.

News Channel 3 is continuing to investigate and will provide updates as more details become available.