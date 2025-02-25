Family seeks answers after Riverside Sheriff Deputy crashes into their car during pursuit

A families life changed in an instant.

News Channel 3 spoke exclusively with Helen Becerra after her son and grandchildren were injured in a deputy involved crash during a pursuit on Monday.

She said the Becerra's car was not involved in the pursuit.

Becerra, the children’s grandmother, said her 8-year-old granddaughter sustained the most severe injuries—a broken back and a collapsed lung. She remains hospitalized.

She said her other grandchildren and son have been released.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the crash.

California Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear their full story at 10 and 11 p.m.