Palm Desert Entrepreneurial Resource Center open house Wednesday, March 5

PALM DESERT (CNS) - A resource center for entrepreneurs at Cal State San Bernardino's Palm Desert campus is getting a major expansion, officials said Tuesday.

The Palm Desert Entrepreneurial Resource Center, located at 37023 Cook Street, Suite 102 in Palm Desert, is a re-branded expansion of the Palm Desert iHub. The focus is promoting business establishment and growth in the region, according to the Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship (IECE) and CSUSB School of Entrepreneurship.

An open house celebration for the expanded resource is scheduled for March 5 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

"This is a regional hub where all aspiring and existing entrepreneurs in the Coachella Valley can find the support they need to launch and grow a diverse range of businesses,'' said professor Mike Stull, director of the IECE and the CSUSB School of Entrepreneurship.

Officials say the Entrepreneurial Resource Center will compile various entrepreneurial support groups to supply training, technical assistance and resource access for local small business owners in the area. ERC space can also be occupied for co-working areas, conference rooms, meeting zones and offices by users such as startups, remote workers and businesses seeking to relocate to the area without having secured a permanent commercial space, among others.

"The launch of the Palm Desert Entrepreneurial Resource Center is a significant milestone in our city's commitment to fostering innovation, economic growth and small business success," Palm Desert Mayor Pro Tem Evan Trubee said. "This expansion reflects the power of collaboration between the City of Palm Desert, CSUSB and Riverside County to create a hub where entrepreneurs can access the resources, mentorship and space they need to thrive."

The Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship operates similar multipurpose centers in San Bernardino and Temecula.