Team Mom Charities’ Black History Month Food Drive to combat food shortages

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Team Mom Charities is hosting a Black History Month Food Drive to help address the critical shortage facing local food banks.

The food drive will culminate in a focused collection period from February 24th to February 28th, calling on the public to donate non-perishable food items and bottled water to support families in need.

Organizers said collected donations will benefit local food banks, including Food Now, Coachella Valley Rescue Mission, The Center Community Food Bank, and Team Mom Charities.

Local businesses that have pledged their support to the Black History Month Food Drive

as “Community Team Partners” will serve as drop-off locations:

● Walter Clark Legal Group, 477 S. Palm Canyon Dr., Ste. 6, Palm Springs, CA

● Walter Clark Legal Group, 71861 Highway 111, Rancho Mirage, CA

● Desert Dunes Realty & Property Management, 12561 Palm Dr. #B, Desert Hot Springs, CA

● STEEL GYM, 1751 N. Sunrise Way, Palm Springs, CA

● James O. Jessie Center, 480 Tramview Road, Palm Springs, CA

● Hot Purple Energy, 810 N. Farrell Drive, Suite S2, Palm Springs, CA

● Mission Springs Water District, 66575 2nd St., Desert Hot Springs, CA

● 19465 N. Indian Canyon Drive, North Palm Springs, CA

Spearheaded by Margaret Webb, also known as “Team Mom,” Team Mom Charities is a local non-profit that provides tangible solutions to food insecurity experienced by residents of Palm Springs and its surrounding communities.

“We operate according to the teaching that says to love thy neighbor,” said Team Mom, “so let's decorate the community with Black History and fill the food banks with love!" Recent California wildfires have left food banks struggling to meet demand, and Team Mom Charities is stepping up to replenish essential resources and ensure no family goes hungry.

Donations can also be made via CashApp or by mail. For donation information and to learn more, visit www.unityride4homeless.com.