IID announces Green Space grant program

Questions on the grant program could be answered by calling, (760) 428-3306.

Applications were expected to be accepted through May 5, 2025.

Individuals or groups interested could apply by clicking here .

The goal was to reduce urban heat, lower temperatures, and beautify local neighborhoods through tree planting.

IID's Green Space grant program was worth $525,000 -- with individual awards of up to $35,000.

Imperial Irrigation District announced a grant program meant to encourage communities to be more green.

