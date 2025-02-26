Skip to Content
IID announces Green Space grant program

today at 11:05 PM
Imperial Irrigation District announced a grant program meant to encourage communities to be more green.

IID's Green Space grant program was worth $525,000 -- with individual awards of up to $35,000.

The goal was to reduce urban heat, lower temperatures, and beautify local neighborhoods through tree planting.

Individuals or groups interested could apply by clicking here.

Applications were expected to be accepted through May 5, 2025.

Questions on the grant program could be answered by calling, (760) 428-3306.

