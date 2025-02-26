PSP releases 2024 annual report, what’s next?

The 2024 Annual Report for Palm Springs International Airport has been released, highlighting a year of growth, strategic advancements, and a continued commitment to enhancing the traveler experience.

This past year, the report states PSP set new monthly records, welcomed additional airlines and routes, advanced major infrastructure projects, and reinforced its role as a key economic driver for the region.

From the Airport Master Plan to expanded passenger amenities and sustainability initiatives, the report also highlights what's next in shaping PSP’s future.

