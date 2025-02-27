Night work scheduled to reduce traffic delays on SR 111 roadway project in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Palm Springs is implementing a night work schedule to alleviate disruptions caused by construction of the SR 111 roadway project.

The announcement comes after community concerns about heavy traffic congestion and long delays caused by the project during the day.

Starting the week of March 3, construction will take place Monday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

No work is scheduled for Friday, Saturday or Sunday nights.

City officials said the schedule adjustment will significantly reduce daytime traffic congestion related to the project while ensuring continued progress on roadway improvements.

Project timeline

Nighttime paving is expected to be completed by late March. Bus pad construction will follow at

11 SunLine bus stop locations within the project area. Prior to bus pad construction, updated schedule

information will be available on the project website at www.SR111RoadwayProject.com.

Project completion is expected for the end of April 2025.

What to expect

Impacts

Residents and businesses near the construction area may experience usual noises associated with nighttime construction, including heavy equipment operations, backup signals and crew communications.

Lighting will be used in the construction zones, and vibrations from equipment should be anticipated. Motorists should expect lane closures and possible detours on SR 111, including limited access through intersections as paving progresses.

Schedule and traffic management

Paving operations will be continuous and mobile, with crews working in one location for approximately 90 minutes before moving to the next section.

One lane in one direction will be paved at a time, followed by additional passes to complete remaining lanes.

Major intersections will not be closed simultaneously, ensuring continued access at key points such as Gene Autry Trail at Vista Chino, Ramon Road, Dinah Shore/Mesquite and East Palm Canyon Drive.

The city of Palm Springs worked closely with Caltrans and the project contractor to accommodate night

work by making an exception to City policy. This effort aims to minimize disruptions while prioritizing

public safety and timely project completion.

The construction team is also coordinating with emergency services to ensure access through work

zones in case of an emergency.

For weekly construction location updates and detailed project information, visit www.SR111RoadwayProject.com.