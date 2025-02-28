Skip to Content
More San Bernardino County jails using new technology

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is expanding the use of body scanner technology in its county jails. 

The technology was rolled out last August and is now being used at the West Valley, High Desert, and Central Detention Centers. 

Inmates face a non-invasive body scan, showing detailed images identifying any potential threats including illegal drugs. Trained personnel quickly analyze the scans to detect those threats. 

The Sheriff says the technology will help the department keep drugs and weapons out of jails. 

