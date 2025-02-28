Skip to Content
Riverside County conducts homeless outreach in eastern Coachella Valley

today at 10:43 PM
Published 10:39 PM

MECCA, Calif. (KESQ) - Riverside County Code Enforcement reports finding 36 homeless encampments in three locations in Mecca and Indio. 

On Tuesday, multiple agencies provided clothing, housing, food stamps, and Medi-Cal resources to people living in those encampments. 

According to Riverside County Supervisor Manuel Perez, “These collaborative efforts ensure that people in need receive help to rebuild their lives while keeping our communities safe and clean.” 

The effort was part of a multi-agency operation led by Riverside County Code Enforcement’s Combustible Material Task Force because the encampments can include fire risks. 

People were offered food, hygiene products, and clothing from the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission, along with an opportunity to be assigned a bed. 

Agencies will continue to check in with people who accepted benefits. 

KESQ News Team

