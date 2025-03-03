Isidro Jimenez-Ibanez February 24 arrest part of a targeted federal enforcement operation

We're learning more about last week's immigration arrest by FBI agents in Coachella.

Video captured by Coachella City Council member Yadira Perez last Monday shows the moment her husband was arrested at the Walmart in Coachella.

KESQ News Channel 3 was the first to report the breaking news story, and updates continue as we've learned the arrest was part of a larger operation.

The U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California reports that Federal prosecutors worked with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to remove 126 undocumented immigrants accused of illegally re-entering the United States. The recently filed illegal re-entry cases resulted in nearly three dozen arrests over the past week.

The Department of Justice says some of the named defendants in the cases had offenses that included manslaughter and crimes against children.

Federal Investigators say the crime of being found in the United States following removal carries a minimum sentence of up to 2 years in federal prison, and defendants who were removed after being convicted of a felony face a maximum 10 year sentence.

51-year-old Isidoro Jimenez-Ibanez was one of the subjects included in the recent arrests and illegal re-entry cases. He was removed from the U.S. in 1995 after being convicted of possession of Methamphetamine for sale. Prosecutors say he returned to the U.S., and was convicted two years ago of assault with a deadly weapon in Riverside County.

Jimenez-Ibanez' next hearing is set for April. He is currently free on bond.

