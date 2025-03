And the very next morning, News Channel 3's Katie Boer joined some of our viewers who won a once in a lifetime trip to the Dolby Theater for a post-Oscar taping of "Live with Kelly and Mark."

The 97th Academy Awards were held in Hollywood on Sunday night, airing on KESQ News Channel 3.

