Fire burns one acre at large pallet yard in Desert Hot Springs

Firefighters are working to fully contain a fire at a large pallet yard in Desert Hot Springs.

The fire was first reported just before 2:00 p.m. near the intersection of Ben Mar and Dillon Road.

"Firefighters responded to numerous reports of an unknown type fire at the above location. The first arriving engine company reported a large pallet fire approximately 1/4 to 1/2 acre in size," reads a CAL FIRE post at 3:00 p.m.

By 3:30 p.m., CAL FIRE confirmed the blaze had burned 1 acre.

The Palm Springs and Cathedral City fire departments are assisting.

Dillon Road is closed between Little Morongo Road and Palm Drive, police confirmed.

No injuries have been reported.

We're working on confirming additional information. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.