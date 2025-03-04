Duo accused of gunpoint robbery during a meeting to buy a PS5 in Yucca Valley

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of robbing a person during a planned meeting to buy a PlayStation 5 video game system in Yucca Valley.

The robbery happened on the evening of Saturday, Feb. 22. on the 7300 block of Victoria Avenue.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to reports of an armed robbery. Deputies determined the armed robbery was the result of a fictitious Facebook Marketplace ad in which the victims were shopping for a PlayStation 5.

The sellers and victims communicated back and forth via Facebook Messenger and arranged the transaction. The victims met with the suspects at a predesignated location on Victoria Avenue where they encountered the suspects.

During their contact with the suspects, the victims negotiated the price of the game console. Simultaneously, one of the suspects brandished a firearm at the victims and demanded their money.

In fear for their lives and being shot, he victims handed $360.00 to the suspects, who immediately fled the area after the armed robbery.

The suspects were later identified as a 23-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, both from Yucca Valley.

Deputies arrested the two suspects during a warrant service on Friday at a residence on Acoma Trail. Both suspects were booked into the Morongo Basin Jail and are each being held on $100,000 bail.

Authorities said the suspect face charges of Armed Robbery and Conspiracy to Commit a Crime.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Morongo Basin Station (760) 366-4175. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1800-78-CRIME (27463), or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com