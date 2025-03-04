Fire damages train in Cabazon

CABAZON, Calif. (KESQ) - A fire ripped through a freight car on a train traversing Cabazon today, destroying the contents until firefighters got it under control.

The non-injury blaze was reported shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday on the Union Pacific rail line paralleling Interstate 10 in the 50500 block of Main Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said multiple crews were sent to the location and encountered flames raging in a freight car loaded with "paper contents."

Firefighters contained the flames to the car, preventing extension to other cargo holds and the surrounding vegetation, officials said.

The tracks were out of service for several hours as a result of the blaze, but no vehicular traffic on surrounding streets was impacted.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.