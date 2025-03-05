Chachi “The Rocketman” Valencia discusses his turbulent stunt

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Chachi “The Rocketman” Valencia, cannonball performer, is recovering after a stunt went awry at the Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival on Sunday.

Valencia said an unexpected wind gust altered his performance, causing him to strike the side of his safety net and land on the asphalt.

He said he sustained serious injuries, including broken ribs, a broken wrist and a lacerated liver.

"I knew I was going to land off to one side," Valencia said. "After that, I really don't remember anything. The next thing I remember, I was in the ambulance and the medic was asking me questions."

Valencia is accepting donations through GoFundMe to cover medical expenses, rehabilitation costs and lost income during his recovery.

