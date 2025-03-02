Daredevil injured during National Date Festival performance

A stunt performer was away taken by ambulance following a "Human Cannonball" accident at the Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival.

News Channel 3 was on scene when Chachi “The Rocketman” Valenica was shot out of a cannon, hitting a safety net and bouncing out before hitting pavement during a live performance.

CAL FIRE officials tell us he was transported to a local trauma center with what they say is a minor injury.

Following this accident, the Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival released the following statement:

"During his regularly scheduled 2:30 p.m. performance at the Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival, Rocketman Valencia, world-famous human cannonball of 23 years, suffered an injury and was transported to the hospital. Our hearts are with the Rocketman and his family as we wait for an update on his condition."

Reporters are still working to confirm a possible cause of the accident.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.